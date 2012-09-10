* Icahn: 'outrageous' board did not consult investors on CEO
* Questions new CEO Campbell's track record
* Urges Navistar board to offer 4 seats immediately
* Seeks access to corporate documents, board proceedings
By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
slammed Navistar International Corp for naming a new
chief executive without consulting large shareholders, and urged
the company to offer four board seats to shareholders
immediately.
Navistar board's recent decision to appoint Lewis Campbell
as chairman and interim CEO was "worse than ill-advised", since
it did not discuss the decision with Icahn and three other
shareholders who collectively own nearly 60 percent of the
company, Icahn said in an open letter to the board on Sunday.
The embattled U.S. truck and engine maker last month
replaced CEO Daniel Ustian with Campbell, a former head of
Textron Inc, after its bet on a new generation of diesel
engines failed to live up to its promise.
"It is ... outrageous that you have not reached out to
obtain our opinion on issues such as choosing a new management
team to lead this company," said Icahn, who holds a roughly 15
percent stake in the U.S. truck and engine maker.
"This is a board at war with its own shareholders. I urge
you to reconsider the path the board has chosen, which harms our
company and puts you at serious risk of personal liability,"
Icahn said.
The investor said he would prefer to resolve the matter
amicably rather than through protracted litigation and a proxy
fight, but at the same time is seeking access to corporate
documents and board proceedings at Navistar in order to protect
his investment.
"I recommend that you permit the voices of shareholders to
be heard directly at the board level by making four board seats
available to shareholders immediately... before any more damage
is done to our company by the existing board," Icahn said.
Navistar representatives were not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company was hit hard by its failed
engine strategy and has withdrawn its 2012 earnings forecast,
sending its shares down to just over $27 per share currently
from almost $60 at the beginning of 2011.
For much of the past year, Navistar had been struggling to
win approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a
novel diesel engine technology that would cut emissions of
nitrogen oxide, a pollutant linked to asthma, without using
urea.
In July, Navistar reversed course and said the company would
begin using urea, adopting the dominant technology and one used
by rivals including Paccar Inc and Volvo AB.
Icahn said Navistar's board "has stood idly" by for the last
three years continuing to support these failed strategies and
therefore it did not have the right to pick a new CEO or a new
product strategy.
He also questioned Campbell's track record at Textron,
saying Campbell watched Textron stock go from over $37 per share
to $20 per share during his 11-year tenure.
About 45 percent of Navistar's outstanding stock is held by
three big investors: Icahn, hedge fund MHR Fund Management and
asset manager Franklin Resources Inc.
Navistar adopted a "poison pill" defense in June, intended
to keep any investor from acquiring a 15 percent or greater
stake in the company. It would allow existing investors with
less than a 15 percent stake to buy new shares in the company at
half price, which would dilute the holdings of anyone with more
than 15 percent.