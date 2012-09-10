Sept 10 Navistar International Corp is
disappointed by large shareholder Carl Icahn's campaign of
"threats, attacks and disruption" and is committed to its plan
to cut costs and review possible asset sales, the U.S. truck and
engine maker said on Monday.
"Navistar maintains an ongoing dialogue with its
shareholders, and appreciates their input and views," the
company said in a statement. "As such, after a year of dialogue,
we are extremely disappointed that Mr. Icahn has chosen to
pursue his unproductive tactics of threats, attacks, and
disruption."
Billionaire investor Icahn slammed Navistar on Sunday for
naming a new chief executive officer without consulting large
shareholders and urged the company to offer four board seats to
shareholders immediately.
The Navistar board's recent decision to appoint Lewis
Campbell as chairman and interim CEO was "worse than
ill-advised," Icahn said in an open letter to the directors.