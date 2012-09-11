Sept 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn blasted
back at the board of Navistar International Corp on
Tuesday, demanding four seats on the embattled U.S. truck and
engine maker's board and criticizing the company's description
of his campaign as "threats."
"My comments are not threats, they are demands that I take
very seriously in light of my substantial investment, and as
should you, in light of your fiduciary obligations," said Icahn,
the company's third-largest shareholder, with a 14.9 percent
stake.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company, which on Monday had
dismissed an open letter Icahn wrote to its board and
shareholders as "threats, attacks and disruptions," did not
immediately respond to Icahn's new missive.
Navistar last month named a new CEO, Lewis Campbell, who is
charged with returning the company to profitability after a
failed effort to develop a new style of diesel engine failed to
win U.S. regulatory approval.