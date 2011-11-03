* Raises stake to 9.99 pct from 9.8 pct-SEC filing

* Also holds stake in rival Oshkosh

Nov 3 Billionaire Carl Icahn has raised his stake in U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) to 9.99 percent from 9.8 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reuters reported last month that Icahn wants Navistar to consider a merger with rival Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), according to several people familiar with the matter. [ID:nN1E79K0I8]

Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer Charles Szews declined to comment on Icahn's interest in his company on an investor conference call earlier this week. Icahn holds a roughly 10 percent stake in that company. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)