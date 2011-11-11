* Navistar board nomination deadline is Nov. 15
* Icahn owns 10 percent stake in Navistar
* Icahn last week nominated directors at rival Oshkosh
By John D. Stoll
Nov 11 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's big bet
on the U.S. heavy-truck industry remains in the spotlight as the
deadline nears for investors at Navistar International Corp
(NAV.N) to nominate new members for the board of directors.
Navistar's deadline -- set for Nov. 15 -- comes about a month
following Icahn's purchase of a nearly 10 percent stake in the
Warrenville, Illinois, truck and engine maker.
Navistar has had discussions with Icahn in recent weeks. The
company extended its board nomination deadline by about a month
after Icahn first publicly disclosed his investment. He expressed
a desire for potential board seats in that Oct. 13 disclosure.
Icahn's interest in Navistar has received increased
interest given the similar stake he holds in rival Oshkosh Corp
(OSK.N). Last week, Icahn nominated six of his associates for
Oshkosh's board, heightening speculation that he is hatching a
plan to merge that company with Navistar.
The two companies have a combined market value of about $5
billion. Navistar is the bigger of the two, with its market
capitalization equaling about $3 billion.
Icahn did not immediately respond to requests for comment
on his Navistar stake on Friday. He did not update his intentions
for Oshkosh when he nominated directors to its board on Nov. 4.
"Navistar's board and management team are committed to acting
in the best interests of the company and our stockholders,"
spokesman Jim Spangler said. "We remain focused on executing our
strategy."
Navistar -- known mostly for its sales of heavy trucks and
big engines in the U.S. -- has grown into a more international and
diverse player under Chief Executive Daniel Ustian's leadership in
recent years. Like Oshkosh, Navistar now derives a significant
part of its revenue and profits from defense contracts, which have
served to offset weakness at other key customers, such as
municipalities and owners of smaller truck fleets.
Still, Navistar's primary business remains the sales of
heavier trucks to civilian and municipal operators, and the
sale of engines to a variety of customers.
Icahn's investments in Navistar and Oshkosh are worth nearly
$500 million. Shares of Navistar and Oshkosh have fallen more than
40 percent off 52-week highs of $71.49 and $40.11 respectively.
Oshkosh's stock, trading at $22.16, has risen more than 10 percent
since Icahn proposed his slate of directors.
Navistar shares, trading at $42.10, have risen 9.6 percent
since Icahn disclosed his stake in the company in mid-October.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)