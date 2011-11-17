(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
* To phase out three-year directorships
* Icahn will not nominate director slate
* Follows Icahn's nominations to Oshkosh board
* Navistar shares down 0.4 pct; Oshkosh down 0.2 pct
By Scott Malone
Nov 15 Navistar International Corp (NAV.N)
reached a deal with activist investor Carl Icahn that could put
its directors up for election each year.
In exchange, the billionaire Icahn, who holds a 10 percent
stake in the U.S. heavy truck and engine maker, will not
propose his own slate of directors at the company's next annual
meeting, Navistar said on Tuesday.
Navistar has a 10-member board, which includes Chief
Executive Officer Dan Ustian and one director appointed by the
United Auto Workers union. It typically holds its annual
shareholder meetings in February in the Chicago area, but has
not yet scheduled one for 2012.
The deal follows Icahn's nomination earlier this month of a
group of six directors to run for the 13-member board of
military vehicle and truckmaker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), in which
he also has an approximately 10 percent stake.
His investments in the two companies have sparked
speculation that he could seek to steer them into a merger.
Icahn has a history of nominating his own directors to
companies in which he invests, with an eye toward pressuring
management and increasing stock prices.
A merger could help improve the profit margins of the
combined company, analysts have said. Shares of Navistar and
Oshkosh have lagged behind the Standard & Poor's capital goods
industry index .GSPIC this year.
Morningstar analyst Basili Alukos said Oshkosh had a
low-volume, high-margin business, while Navistar was
high-volume, low-margin.
"If you combine the two, you'll help Oshkosh on the cost
front because you'll have greater scale," Alukos said. "And if
you're able to use some of Oshkosh's technological advances and
you add them onto Navistar's products, are they able to extract
higher margin?"
Navistar spokesman Jim Spangler declined to comment on the
possibility of a Navistar-Oshkosh tie-up. On a conference call
earlier this month, Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer Charles
Szews declined to comment on Icahn's interest in the company.
"We remain intensely focused on delivering value for all
shareholders by executing on our strategy," Navistar CEO Ustian
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, Navistar shareholders will vote at the
Warrenville, Illinois-based company's next annual meeting on
whether to phase out the current system of staggered directors,
who are elected to overlapping three-year terms. If approved,
all the company's board members would stand for election each
year by 2014.
Navistar shares were down 0.4 percent at $40.94 on the New
York Stock Exchange, and Oshkosh was down 0.2 percent at
$21.56.
So far this year, Oshkosh shares are down 39 percent and
Navistar is down 29 percent, far sharper declines than the 4
percent fall of the S&P capital goods index.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)