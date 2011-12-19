(Follows alerts)

Dec 19 - Jeffrey Altman of Owl Creek Asset Management reported about an 8.5 percent in Navistar International Corp and said he had held talks with the U.S. truck and engine maker regarding its potential merger with a rival.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has amassed 10 percent stake in Navistar, wants the company to merge with rival Oshkosh Corp.

Icahn has also nominated six directors to Oshkosh's 13-member board.

Altman and New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management, his $7 billion hedge fund, said in a regulatory filing that they raised concerns about the potential merger with the Navistar management.

They said the management should consider, among other things, whether the potential merger partner's construction and military segments would allow for the creation of sufficiently valuable synergies with the company to merit such a transaction.

Altman declined to comment to Reuters.

Navistar shares were trading down less than 1 percent at $37.30 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)