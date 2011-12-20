(Follows alerts)
Dec 20 Navistar International Corp
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher
demand for its trucks in North America.
The truck and engine maker's fourth-quarter net income
jumped to $255 million, or $3.48 a share, from $44 million, or
61 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company
earned $3.37 a share.
Sales rose 28 percent to $4.32 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $3.08 a
share, on revenue of $4.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has amassed a 10
percent stake in Navistar, wants the company to merge with rival
Oshkosh Corp.
However, another big investor Jeffrey Altman has questioned
the proposal, and pressed company executives to demonstrate the
value of any such deal.
Navistar shares closed at $36.54 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)