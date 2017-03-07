DETROIT, March 7 U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a higher loss than a year earlier as continued weakness in the trucking industry hurt revenue.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company reported a first-quarter loss of $62 million or 76 cents per share, compared with a loss of $33 million or 40 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a loss of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nick Carey; editing by Jason Neely)