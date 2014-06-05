* Second-quarter loss $3.65/share vs $4.65 a year earlier
* Warranty expenses fall 13 pct
* Shares rise as much as 5.5 pct
By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
June 5 Truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as
truck sales improved and warranty expenses fell as the company
phases out its redesigned engine that failed to meet regulatory
standards.
The company's shares rose as much as 5.5 percent.
Navistar has developed a new fuel-efficient engine after its
previous design failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90
percent and ran up warranty expenses over the past two years.
"The (new) engines have been selling since last year and
have been performing better (than the older engines)," Longbow
Research analyst Neil Frohnapple said.
Navistar is also benefiting from stregthening North America
demand for trucks and truck parts as customers shift away from
more expensives modes to transport freight.
Trucking represents about 68.5 percent of tonnage carried by
all modes of domestic freight transportation in the United
States, according to the American Trucking Association.
The seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index rose
1.5 percent in April, after rising 0.6 percent the previous
month, the Association said. (r.reuters.com/nan89v)
"The North America (trucking) industry has grown beyond our
initial forecast for the year," Navistar Chief Executive Troy
Clarke said on a conference call with analysts.
FALLING WARRANTY COSTS
Navistar said its warranty expenses fell 13 percent in the
second quarter ended April 30.
"This declining trend (in warranty costs) is sustainable
going forward," said Chief Operating Officer Jack Allen.
Baird Equity Research analyst David Leiker said Navistar's
warranty costs in the quarter were the lowest in nearly two
years.
Net loss attributable to Navistar narrowed to $297 million,
or $3.65 per share, from $374 million, or $4.65 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.75 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.72 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Navistar's financial performance is expected to improve in
the third and fourth quarters from the preceding quarters, CEO
Troy Clarke said in a statement. The company did not forecast
any figures for revenue and net loss.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $4.26 per share
on revenue of $11.29 billion for the year.
Navistar's shares were up 3.3 percent at $36.62 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock had fallen about 7 percent this year to
Wednesday's close, compared with a 9 percent rise in the Dow
Jones U.S. Commercial Vehicles & Trucks index.
