June 7 U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp posted a second-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit.

Net loss attributable to the company was $80 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of $4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2sS8OuI)

Revenue fell to $2.10 billion from $2.20 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)