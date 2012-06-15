June 15 MHR Fund Management LLC, a private
investment firm, reported a 13.6 percent stake in Navistar
International Corp and said it may seek talks with the
truck and engine maker's management.
MHR, which is run by Mark Rachesky, owns about 9.4 million
shares of Navistar, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Rachesky has previously invested in Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp. He is also the chairman of Leap Wireless
International Inc.
Carl Icahn last week lifted his stake in Navistar to 12
percent, taking advantage of a sharp drop in the stock price on
weak results.
