Feb 9 New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management, a $7 billion hedge fund, reported a 7-percent stake in truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp, down from an 8.4 percent stake in December, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Navistar has been in the spotlight as billionaire investor and major shareholder Carl Icahn has supported a potential tie-up with rival Oshkosh Corp, a proposal to which Navistar management has signaled it is open. Icahn owns 10 percent of both companies.

Owl Creek founder Jeffrey Altman has expressed concerns about such a merger. In December, Altman said Navistar needs to "demonstrate the ability to derive significant value from synergies."

Navistar chief Dan Ustian said this month he still agrees with Icahn that some sort of tie-up between Navistar and Oshkosh Corp makes sense -- even though Oshkosh shareholders rejected a slate of directors backed by the activist investor. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)