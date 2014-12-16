GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
Dec 16 Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected loss, pulled down by restructuring and product warranty costs.
The Lisle, Illinois-based truckmaker reported a net loss of $72 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, compared with a loss of $154 million, or $1.91 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.