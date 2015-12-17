Decades-old green power law is a fresh nuisance to U.S. utilities
March 29 In the last four years, North Carolina has become the second largest solar market in the United States, behind only California.
CHICAGO Dec 17 Truck maker Navistar International Corp posted its 13 consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday as revenue fell 17 percent amid falling truck sales.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company reported a quarterly loss of $50 million or 61 cents per share, versus a loss of $72 million or 88 cents it posted a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
March 29 In the last four years, North Carolina has become the second largest solar market in the United States, behind only California.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.