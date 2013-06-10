CHICAGO, June 10 Navistar International Corp posted a wider quarterly loss on Monday, attributing it to higher warranty costs and lower sales volumes.

The U.S. truck and engine maker said it lost $374 million, or $4.65 a share, during the fiscal second quarter. During the comparable period last year, it posted a loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per diluted share.

Revenue fell 23 percent to $2.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Lisle, Illinois-based company to report a loss of $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.