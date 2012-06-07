June 7 Navistar International Corp
posted a second-quarter loss as a warranty reserve to repair
early 2010 and 2011 vehicles drove up costs, and the truck maker
cut its full-year earnings outlook.
The company reported a net loss of $172 million, or $2.50
per share, for the second quarter ended April 30, compared with
earnings of $74 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.3 billion.
The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of breakeven
to $2.00 per share, down from its prior view of $4.25 to $5.25
per share.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)