(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Navistar's sales in the quarter were hurt by its transition to a new emission technology, not because of a failed engine redesign in 2012)

Dec 19 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a 13.5 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to weak demand across businesses.

Navistar's transition to a new emission technology ate into its market share and hurt sales in the quarter, the company said.

Revenue dropped to $2.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from $3.18 billion a year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $154 million, or $1.91 per share, from $2.77 billion, or $40.13 per share, a year earlier.