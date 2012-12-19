Dec 19 U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a quarterly loss on tax expenses and charges related to its cost-cutting program.

The company reported an attributable loss of $2.77 billion, or $40.13 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $255 million, or $3.48 per share, a year earlier.

The results included a non-cash tax expense of $2 billion, or $28.59 per share, Navistar said.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $3.28 billion.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a 14.8 percent stake in Navistar according to Reuters data, has been unhappy with the way the company has run its business and has long sought its merger with rival Oshkosh Corp.