* Fourth-quarter revenue falls 24 pct to $3.28 bln
* Attributable loss $40.13/share vs profit $3.48/share
year-earlier
* Tax expense rises to $2 bln, or $28.59/share
* Shares fall as much as 11 percent
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Dec 19 Truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp reported a quarterly loss of $2.77
billion as warranty expenses rose and a failed engine project,
which cost former Chief Executive Daniel Ustian his job, hit
sales.
Navistar's shares fell as much as 11 percent to $20.23 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They were down 5.6
percent at $21.55 in afternoon trading.
The fourth quarter was "messy even by Navistar standards,"
Jefferies & Co analysts wrote in a client note. "The charges
were expected but the quantities (were) larger."
Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar began cutting costs in
September as its North American business faltered on the
company's failure to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new
diesel-engine technology.
The company eventually ditched the project and now expects
to launch a new model in April.
Warranty costs for engines Navistar built in 2010 and 2011
rose by $149 million in August-October. The company also
recorded non-cash tax expenses of $2 billion, or $28.59 per
share, and about $90 million in cost reduction and restructuring
charges.
Investors probably underestimated the rate of cash burn in
the quarter, said Wolfe Trahan & Co analyst Timothy Denoyer,
adding that Navistar's warranty problems are likely to continue.
"They may need to raise capital again in the second or third
quarter."
The company said in October it would sell 10 million shares
to the public to raise about $190 million to fund capital
expenditure and other initiatives.
ENGINE TROUBLE
Navistar's loss attributable to shareholders was $2.77
billion, or $40.13 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared
with a profit of $255 million, or $3.48 per share, a year
earlier.
"The losses are likely to continue well into 2013, probably
into 2014," analyst Denoyer said.
The engine business posted a loss of $287 million for the
fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $58 million as sales
fell in Brazil and Argentina.
The company's truck business also lost $160 million,
compared with a profit of $287 million a year earlier, on lower
sales to the military.
Navistar, which makes the International brand heavy trucks
and school buses, said revenue fell 24 percent to $3.28 billion.
As part of its ongoing restructuring, Navistar has closed a
truck plant in Garland, Texas and sold its stakes in two joint
ventures in India to Mahindra & Mahindra for $33
million.
"By closing our Garland manufacturing plant and the
completion of workforce reductions in North America and South
America, we are positioned to exceed our goal of reducing
structural costs by $175 million," said Chief Executive Lewis
Campbell, who replaced Ustian in August.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who has a 14.9 percent stake
in Navistar, according to the latest regulatory filing, proposed
merging the company with rival Oshkosh Corp last year.
Ustian had supported Icahn's proposal, which was rejected by
Oshkosh.