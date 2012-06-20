June 20 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp said it adopted a shareholder rights plan to "deter coercive takeover tactics," and declared a dividend of one right on each outstanding share of common stock.

The rights will be exercisable at $0.001 each until the tenth business day following the acquisition of beneficial ownership of 15 percent of the company's common stock, Navistar said.