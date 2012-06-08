(Adds details, background)
June 8 Carl Icahn increased his stake in
Navistar International Corp to 11.87 percent on
Thursday, taking advantage of a sharp fall in the truck and
engine maker's shares after the company reported a quarterly
loss.
Icahn, who had pushed for a merger of Navistar and rival
Oshkosh Corp, had earlier reported a stake of 9.99
percent in Navistar.
The billionaire investor bought 883,200 Navistar shares on
Thursday, when the company's shares fell as much as 28 percent
to $20.21.
Navistar's results have been hit over the last two quarters
by warranty costs related to engines built in 2010 and 2011. It
is also facing delays in receiving regulatory approval for a new
engine that does not comply with current U.S. emission rules.
The company warned investors in March that costs for
repairing the engines were taking a heavy toll on profit, but
said warranty claims had peaked. Claims, however, have shot up
since then.
Navistar Chief Executive Daniel Ustian had said he was open
to a merger with Oshkosh, in which Icahn also holds an about 10
percent stake, but the idea was rejected by Oshkosh
shareholders.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)