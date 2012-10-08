* Mark Rachesky, Icahn nominee named to board
* Third nominee to be named later
* Investors agree not to stage proxy fight at 2013 meeting
* Shares up 5 pct
By Nick Zieminski
Oct 8 Navistar International Corp agreed
to appoint three new members to its board, avoiding a proxy
fight with activist investors Carl Icahn and Mark Rachesky, who
have demanded changes at the U.S. truck and engine maker.
Navistar shares gained 5 percent to $22.28 in early trading
on Monday following the news.
The company said Vincent Intrieri, an Icahn nominee, and
Rachesky had been named to the board. A third nominee, agreed on
by Rachesky and Icahn, will be named later. All three nominees
will replace current board members, keeping the board's size
steady at 10 members.
Icahn and Rachesky have agreed not to stage a proxy contest
at the 2013 annual meeting, the company said. Navistar typically
holds its shareholder meetings in February.
Icahn and Rachesky, a former Icahn adviser, each own just
under 15 percent of Navistar, tying them as its second-largest
investors. Navistar in June adopted a poison pill anti-takeover
defense triggered by a 15 percent holding.
Icahn had criticized the company's product strategy and its
appointment of a new CEO, Lewis Campbell, and had demanded
representation on the board. Rachesky's MHR Fund Management LLC
had also said it wanted to discuss the company's operations.
Last month, Navistar accused Icahn of "threats, attacks and
disruptions" after the billionaire investor said shareholders
should have been consulted about the hiring of Campbell.
Navistar's largest shareholder is Franklin Resources Inc
, which has a 16.3 percent stake amassed before the
company adopted its poison-pill defense.
Navistar has begun cutting costs and may sell assets under
Campbell, who replaced ousted CEO Dan Ustian in August. The
company has said it is focused on righting its North American
business, which stumbled over the past year as it failed to win
U.S. regulatory approval for a new diesel engine technology.
Analysts say Navistar may sell its Monaco Coach recreational
vehicle arm, which it bought out of bankruptcy in 2009, and its
military truck unit.
With its new diesel technology, Navistar was trying to limit
emissions of the greenhouse gas nitrogen oxide without using the
additive urea.
Navistar has abandoned that effort, saying it will instead
begin selling trucks with engines from Cummins Inc early
next year.