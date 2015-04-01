MUMBAI, April 1 Navkar Corporation, an Indian
container terminal operator, filed a draft prospectus for an up
to 6 billion rupees ($96.3 million) initial public offering
(IPO) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange
Board of India.
The offer consists of a fresh issuance of 5.10 billion
rupees and an offer for sale of up to 900 million rupees, the
draft filed on Tuesday showed.
The company plans to use the proceeds for capacity
expansion. Navkar's rivals include Gateway Distriparks
and Allcargo Logistics.
Axis Bank, Edelweiss and SBI Capital
Markets are the managers to the issue.
($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)