WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. Navy is expected to
announce on Wednesday that Boeing Co's P-8A aircraft, a
long-range maritime surveillance plane based on the company's
737 airliner, is ready for initial operational use, sources
familiar with the program said.
The Navy plans to buy 117 of the new anti-submarine and
anti-surface warfare planes to replace its P-3 spy planes built
by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Boeing won the contract to build the P-8A planes in 2004 and
the plane had its first flight in 2009.
The Navy's declaration of "initial operational capability,"
or IOC, will pave the way for the plane's first deployment in
December, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak
publicly.
Boeing, which is also building eight of the new planes for
India, will have a P-8A aircraft on display at the Dubai air
show that begins on Sunday.
Officials at Boeing and the U.S. Navy had no immediate
comment.
So far, under contracts awarded in 2011, 2012 and 2013,
Boeing is building 37 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy.
Through October, it had delivered 12.
Boeing's P-8A program manager, Rick Heerdt, has said the
program is meeting all cost and schedule milestones as the
company ramps up production and airplane deliveries.
Boeing says the new aircraft will provide more combat
capability for the Navy using a smaller force and less
infrastructure than the P-3s. The P-8As have an extended global
reach, greater payload capacity, higher operating altitude, and
an open systems architecture that make it easier to implement
future upgrades.