WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Navy posted the final
rules for a long-delayed, multibillion dollar competition for a
new fleet of presidential helicopters, saying it planned to
award a contract about a year from now despite looming U.S.
defense budget cuts.
"We're moving forward as we planned all along," said Kelly
Burdick, spokeswoman for the Navy office that is overseeing the
competition, one of the few for new military helicopters in
coming years.
Burdick said the Navy's latest effort to buy new
presidential helicopters was carefully structured to be
affordable given mounting pressures on U.S. military budgets.
She said it was not immediately clear if the program would be
affected by across-the-board budget cuts that took effect on
March 1. "What will be, will be," she said.
The Navy posted the final request for proposals for a new
Marine One helicopter on Friday, setting an Aug. 1 deadline for
proposals to be submitted and saying it planned to pick a
winning bidder in the third quarter of fiscal year 2014.
The Navy's last attempt to buy a new presidential helicopter
ended in 2009, when then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates canceled
a program run by Lockheed Martin Corp after numerous
requirement changes threatened to double the cost of the program
to more than $13 billion.
The Navy's posting on Friday called for construction of six
developmental helicopters during the engineering design phase,
followed by nine helicopters during a low-rate production phase
and up to eight more in the following years.
This time, Lockheed Martin is paired with Sikorsky Aircraft,
a unit of United Technologies Corp, offering Sikorsky's
S-92 helicopter.
Lockheed's partner on the previous program, Finmeccanica SpA
unit AgustaWestland, has teamed up with Northrop
Grumman Corp, to submit a possible bid based on the
AgustaWestland 101 helicopter.
Boeing Co has said it is also studying a possible bid
based on its H-47 Chinook helicopter or the V-22 Osprey
tilt-rotor aircraft that it builds with Textron Inc's
Bell Helicopter unit.
The current presidential helicopters are VH-60N "Night Hawks"
and VH-3D "Sea Kings," both built by Sikorsky. The fleet is
operated by the Marine Corps, but the acquisition program is
overseen by the Navy.
The Navy included $1.85 billion for the program in its
budget request for fiscal 2013 through 2017, with funding to
increase from $61.2 million the first year to $687.7 million in
fiscal 2017.
Congressional aides said the Navy's plan to slowly ramp up
funding for the program could ensure its survival, even if some
additional cuts are imposed on the Pentagon as part of a
compromise to avoid the full brunt of the cuts now planned.