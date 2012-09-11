* Budget issues threaten completion of USS Roosevelt
refueling
* Navy arms buyer concerned about amphibs, auxilliary ships
* Funding challenges could lead to higher costs, schedule
delays
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Navy will run out
of money in January or February for the refueling of the USS
Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, unless Congress enacts a
special measure to allow the work to continue, the Navy's top
arms buyer told lawmakers on Tuesday,
Sean Stackley, assistant secretary of the Navy, outlined a
series of funding problems facing Navy shipbuilding, including
Congress' failure to pass a budget for fiscal 2013, which begins
Oct. 1, and automatic additional spending cuts to start taking
effect in January.
The budget crisis threatened to delay shipbuilding programs
and raise the cost of several shipbuilding programs, but could
also undermine ongoing efforts to stabilize orders for U.S.
shipbuilders and their suppliers, Stackley told a House Armed
Services subcommittee hearing.
President Barack Obama and lawmakers have until the end of
the year to resolve a number of fiscal issues, including whether
to renew expiring income tax cuts for tens of millions of
Americans, and how to avert $109 billion in automatic budget
cuts under "sequestration," of which half would hit defense.
Stackley said sequestration would result in an estimated 10
percent cut to shipbuilding accounts, jeopardizing the Navy's
ability to put all the ships planned under contract in fiscal
2013, barring approval of additional funds.
"There's an operational impact, there's a cost impact,
there's disruption at the shipyard impact," he said, adding,
"The shipyards are going to have to make some adjustments in
terms of their capacity, their level of efficiency, given the
near- and longer-term projections," Stackley said.
He said his greatest concern focused on aircraft carriers,
which are built and refueled by Huntington Ingalls Industries
. He said the Navy was working closely with Congress to
ensure continued funding to complete the Roosevelt refueling and
complex overhaul (RCOH), which is due to be done by next June.
U.S. lawmakers are expected to pass a continuing resolution,
or six-month temporary funding measure that will extend fiscal
2012 spending levels through March 2013.
Since fiscal 2012 already did not include funding for the
Roosevelt refueling, lawmakers would need to enact a special
measure that allowed the Navy to spend the additional $135
million needed to complete that work, Stackley said.
Another specific measure would be needed to allow work to
start on a new project, the refueling of CVN 72, the USS Abraham
Lincoln, Stackley said, noting that temporary funding measures
typically ban funding for any new projects.
The House Appropriations Committee on Monday unveiled a
continuing resolution that did not include either measure for
the carriers. Lawmakers are reluctant to include individual
program fixes for fear of opening the floodgates for a whole
series of such measures, according to congressional aides.
A similar situation occurred in 2005, requiring Congress to
pass stand-alone legislation, Stackley noted.
The former congressional aide also aired concerns about the
long-term outlook for amphibious ships built by Huntington
Ingalls, and auxilliary ships, built by NASSCO, a unit of
General Dynamics Corp, given possible gaps in
shipbuilding orders in future years.
"We have to start planning for it today so that we don't go
down some irreversible path in the meantime that would harm our
industrial base," he said.
Stackley said the Navy also faced possible shortfalls in
paying for maintenance of existing ships, given that some of
that work has been funded in recent years by a special wartime
supplemental budget. The Pentagon now plans to wind down the
wartime budgets and wrap those costs into the base budget.