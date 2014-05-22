(Adds details from Austal)
By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado May 22 Lockheed
Martin Corp and Australia's Austal on Thursday
submitted their best ideas for the U.S. Navy's next small
warship, as a Navy task force continues to reassess the future
of its $34 billion Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program.
The Navy last month asked U.S. and foreign weapons makers to
submit cost and technical data on ship designs and weapons to
inform the work of the task force that is due to report on
various options by July 31. That, in turn, will help the Navy
shape its fiscal 2016 budget request.
The Navy created the task force after Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel expressed significant concerns about the
survivability and firepower of the current LCS ships, and
ordered a pause in orders after 32 ships. The Navy has ordered
24 ships of the total 52 planned so far.
Lockheed submitted what it called "a low risk approach with
several options" that would allow the Navy to evolve the current
steel monohull design built by Lockheed for the LCS program,
said Joe North, vice president of Littoral Ship Systems for
Lockheed's Mission Systems & Sensors business.
The proposal includes a variety of options for new
surface-to-surface missiles, launchers, radar and other
equipment - all priced under $700 million - that the Navy can
choose to pursue all at once or phase in over the coming years,
North said. Lockheed's LCS ships now cost about $460 million
each.
North said Lockheed also provided details about a higher-end
LCS variant it has offered to international buyers that has a
bigger hull and includes an Aegis missile defense system. The
cost of that option would exceed $700 million, he said.
"We're basically doing a spiral design that offers them
different configurations, based on what they may want," he said.
He said the current design for Lockheed's monohull had 180
metric tons of space set aside for interchangeable equipment
packages that could be used for permanent weapons systems.
Austal said its response added "significant offensive and
defensive capability" to its aluminum trimaran design to support
higher end missions, including a towed array sonar for
anti-submarine warfare, torpedoes, surface-to-surface missiles
and equipment to increase the ship's radar detection range.
Terry O'Brien, vice president of business development for
Austal's U.S. unit, said the process allowed the Navy to work
closely with industry and leverage mature designs as it sought
to maximize the capabilities of the LCS class of ships.
The current class of ships was built to hunt and fight
mines, submarines and surface ships using interchangeable
equipment packages, but officials have grown concerned that the
ships also need some permanent weapons on board.
North said it was "way too expensive" to start with a clean
sheet design for a new small warship. Such an effort would
likely cost around $1 billion, he said, and could result in a
new class of warships that cost around $1 billion each.
(Editing by Gunna Dickson and Mohammad Zargham)