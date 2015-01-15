(Adds Mabus comments on vessel designations)
WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus
on Thursday said the Navy would rename the modified Littoral
Combat Ships it plans to build as frigates, given their enhanced
capabilities.
"One of the requirements of the Small Surface Combatant Task
Force was to have a ship with frigate-like capabilities. Well,
if it's like a frigate, why don't we call it a frigate?" Mabus
told the annual conference of the Surface Navy Association.
Mabus said the new designation would apply primarily to the
next 20 such ships to be built but 32 LCS that have already been
built or ordered would also be reclassified if and when they are
retrofitted with additional weapons.
The Navy's top civilian official told reporters after his
speech that the change was not meant to deemphasize the
importance of the smaller warships for operations in coastal
areas but to bring their name in line with past Navy practices.
He said new designations would also be announced in coming
weeks for several other Navy ships that had been given "strange
acronyms," including the Mobile Landing Platform, the Afloat
Forward Staging Base, and the Joint High Speed Vessel.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)