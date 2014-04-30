By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Navy on Wednesday
asked U.S. and foreign weapons makers for technical and cost
data on the design and weapons for a new possible small warship
to succeed the Navy's current Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) by
2019.
Companies will have 21 days to respond to two separate
requests for information on both ship designs and the radars
and other weapons that would go on board, said John Burrow,
executive director of the Marine Corps' Systems Command and head
of a task force studying alternatives for a so-called small
surface combatant.
Burrow told reporters the task force would use the data on
what he called "mature design concepts" as well as a separate
detailed analysis of the capabilities and operating plans for
small Navy warships in order to complete a report by July 31
that will inform the Navy's fiscal 2016 budget deliberations.
Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia's Austal
, which build two different models of the current LCS
ships, and other companies are keeping a close eye on the Navy's
plans after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered a pause in
orders after 32 LCS ships. The Navy has ordered 24 ships of the
total 52 planned so far.
The Navy is reassessing the $34 billion LCS program that is
building small and fast warships to hunt and fight mines,
submarines and surface ships, and whether and how to make the
ships more lethal and better able to survive possible attacks.
Burrow said the task force would not present senior Navy
leaders with a single preferred alternative but a menu of three
to five options. He said the effort could lay the groundwork for
an accelerated formal analysis of alternatives that would
precede a new procurement program.
He said the Navy was not asking companies to launch a new
design effort but to share data on present systems and
capabilities, as well as designs that would be ready by 2019.
He said the task force would look at possible modifications
of both LCS ships - Lockheed's steel monohull design and
Austral's aluminum trimaran - as well as other existing ships or
mature ship designs, including any submitted by foreign bidders.
"We're looking at everything," Burrow said.
The task force is also reaching out to Navy fleet commanders
to better understand their needs, he said.
He said the task force would look carefully at what changes
could be incorporated into the current LCS designs, and at what
cost, or whether the Navy required a whole new ship design to
meet future needs and deal with emerging threats.
He said the task force's report would also help senior
leaders make decisions on the affordability of new programs.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Prudence Crowther)