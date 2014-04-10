By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 9 Senator John McCain on
Wednesday blasted the U.S. Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)
program as a "shameful" and dangerous waste of taxpayer money,
and he urged the Pentagon to cut its planned purchases back by
another eight ships to 24 ships.
McCain, a senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services
Committee, said the Navy's poor planning had led to a new class
of ships that could not survive in combat, cost far more than
expected, provided less capability than earlier warships and had
not demonstrated their utility after 13 years of development.
Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia's Austal
are building two different versions of the ship, which was
designed to be rapidly reconfigured to fight other surface
ships, hunt for and destroy enemy mines and battle submarines.
A longtime critic of the program, McCain used a speech on
the Senate floor to back Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel's
decision to limit LCS procurement to 32 ships instead of the 52
ships initially planned and called for a further cut to 24
ships.
"Production should not go forward until the Navy and
(Department of Defense) confirm that LCS provides greater
capabilities than the legacy ships it is intended to replace,"
McCain said.
He said the Navy also needed to demonstrate that the three
interchangeable weapons systems being designed for the ship
provided military commanders the combat capability they needed.
McCain's speech came a day before Navy acquisition chief
Sean Stackley and other top Navy officials are due to testify
about the fiscal 2015 shipbuilding budget at a hearing of the
Senate Armed Service Committee's seapower subcommittee.
Hagel announced plans on Feb. 24 to stop building the
current class of LCS ships after 32 vessels and focus on ships
with more firepower and protection, saying he had "considerable
reservations" about building all 52 LCS ships as planned.
Lockheed and Austal are each under contract to build 10
ships, which will bring the total number of LCS ships to 24.
The Navy has set up a task force to study alternatives for a
new small warship and provide recommendations by July 31, in
time to inform the Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget deliberations.
Initially designed to be a small, fast and affordable ship
to augment larger ships in the fleet, the LCS program has seen
numerous cost increases and schedule delays over the past 13
years, although Navy officials say production costs are now
down sharply and the fielded ships are performing well.
Vice Admiral Thomas Copeman, commander of Naval Surface
Forces, told the annual Navy League conference on Wednesday he
was convinced that the Navy would wind up building 20 more small
warships because they offered a relatively inexpensive way to
essentially double the Navy's presence around the world.
"We need to have a certain number of ships out there,"
Copeman told reporters at the conference, before McCain's
speech. "You do have to make some trades. I'd love to have every
ship be unsinkable and shoot down satellites and defeat every
weapon and enemy there is, but that's unaffordable."
Copeman said the new LCS warships were much larger than
World War Two destroyers and used far less manpower. He added
that no warship could survive under all circumstances.
Copeman also said the LCS ships were also subject to far
greater scrutiny than any other new ship class, and many U.S.
lawmakers based their criticism on outdated information.
McCain said the congressional Government Accountability
Office would soon release another report that criticized the LCS
program and called for more rigorous testing and evaluation.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)