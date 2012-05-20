May 20 Bob Boozer, a former NBA player and
member of the United States team that won the gold medal at the
1960 Olympic Games, has died at the age of 75, the Omaha
World-Herald reported on Sunday.
A versatile forward who was a two-time All-American at
Kansas State University, Boozer died on Saturday night in his
native Omaha, Nebraska.
According to the Thomas Funeral Home in Omaha, the cause of
his death was not confirmed.
Boozer, an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls in 1968 and an
NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971, played for six
teams in the NBA.
A draft pick by the Cincinnati Royals, he ended his 11-year
career with an average of 14.8 points per game and 8.10
rebounds, totalling 12,964 points and 7,119 rebounds.
One of his proudest moments, however, came in 1960 when he
won Olympic gold in Rome as a member of a strong amateur U.S.
squad that also included Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Jerry
Lucas and Walt Bellamy.
Led by coach Pete Newell, the U.S. team dominated their
opponents, going 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 42.4
points.
