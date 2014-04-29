NEW YORK, April 29 Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday over racist comments he made.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a news conference that Sterling was fined $2.5 million and suspended from the league for life in the wake of his rant that has triggered outrage in the United States. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)