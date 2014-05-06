Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects first name of team owner to Donald in first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES May 6 Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser is taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately, a week after club owner Donald Sterling was banned from the National Basketball Association for racist comments, the NBA said on Tuesday.
Roeser's leave, which comes days after the league moved to strip Sterling of his ownership, will "provide an opportunity for a new CEO to begin on a clean slate and for the team to stabilize under difficult circumstances," league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)