By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| LOS ANGELES, April 29
LOS ANGELES, April 29 Preaching the mantra of
unity, the Los Angeles Clippers got back to winning ways against
the Golden State Warriors just hours after disgraced team owner
Donald Sterling had been banned from the game for life on
Tuesday.
With the National Basketball Association having also fined
Sterling $2.5 million for racist comments that drew outrage from
players, fans and commercial sponsors, the Clippers rocked their
home Staples Center venue as they beat the Warriors 113-103.
Two days after being pounded 97-118 in Oakland, where they
were clearly distracted by the first reports of Sterling's
divisive comments, the Los Angeles players were energized as
they seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.
Chants of "We Are One! We Are One!" echoed around the arena
during the fourth quarter as empassioned Clippers fans roared
their team on to victory, center DeAndre Jordan pouring in 25
points, a playoff career high, along with 18 rebounds.
All-Star guard Chris Paul weighed in with 20 points while
Jamal Crawford contributed 19 from the bench but it was the
sense of closure following NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's tough
stand against Sterling that set the tone.
"I think it put a lot of guys' minds at ease in that locker
room," Paul said of Sterling being barred from any role in the
operations of his franchise or from serving as one of the
league's governors.
"It's definitely been tough the last few days, but we've
been getting through it.
"When we ran out for warm-ups, it was one of the most
emotional things I think I've ever been a part of. We have a
tough locker room, all of us are tough, but it almost brought
tears to your eyes just to feel the support from our fans."
'SAFE HAVEN'
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had predicted before the game
that a soldout Staples Center would be a "safe haven" for his
team, but even he was taken aback by the crowd's high-octane
energy.
"They were awesome, that's as good as I've ever seen them,"
Rivers told reporters. "They're unbelievable. Everybody was
going through this. It's almost like everybody wanted to exhale
tonight. It was good."
Repeatedly during Game Five, the public address announcer
kept reminding the fans: "We Are One".
In response, the crowd kept raising the decibel level while
waving placards ranging from "For Sale. Racists need not apply"
and "I'm here for Griffin, not for Sterling" to "Everyone is
Different, Respect the Differences."
Clippers guard J.J. Redick paid tribute to his team mates
for rebounding from their lackluster display in Game Four on
Sunday, and also to the crowd for pulling together in the wake
of the Sterling controversy.
"Our team showed some great mental toughness," said Redick.
"It's crazy to me to think that a team as good as Golden State
didn't get our full attention for three days, and that's human
nature, but we were distracted (for Game Four).
"You could tell tonight. We had a great crowd and we were
locked in. We were focused and it was still a battle. They're a
great basketball team and it's going to be tough to close them
out."
The Clippers will aim to wrap up their Western Conference
quarter-final series against the Warriors when they return to
Oakland for Game Six on Thursday.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)