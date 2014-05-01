NEW YORK May 1 A National Basketball Association Board of Governors panel of 10 team owners or their proxies unanimously agreed on Thursday to proceed "as expeditiously as possible" with the league's attempt to oust Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said.

The decision, reached during a conference call of the board's advisory finance committee, came two days after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling from pro basketball for racist comments and called on Sterling's 29 fellow team owners to force a sale of the Clippers. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)