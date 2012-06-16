By Larry Fine
MIAMI, June 16 The Miami Heat are proud of their
home court prowess and expect to use that confidence in Sunday's
third game of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder,
LeBron James said on Saturday.
"You always want to be dominant at home and protect home.
You want to try to establish that," James told reporters after
practice at the American Airlines Arena where the Heat will host
Game Three of the best-of-seven series.
Miami, whose 28-5 home mark tied them with the San Antonio
Spurs for best in the NBA's regular season, evened the series
1-1 with Thursday's road win in Oklahoma City, and both teams
were trying to find the right frame of mind for Game Three.
The next three games will be played in Miami, and a home
sweep would turn the Heat into NBA champions.
"When people come into the building they feel like they're
at a disadvantage already before the game starts," three-time
National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player James
said.
Kevin Durant, who at age 23 has led the NBA in scoring
average three times, reversed the psychology and said the
Thunder relished the challenge of a big game on the road.
"I think the best thing about being on the road is you have
to come together as a group even more," said Durant, who has
averaged 34 points to 31 points for James in the first two
games.
"Everybody in the stands is against you. The other team, of
course, is against you, so it's kind of fun being like the
villain on the road. We're looking forward to a tough Game
Three. It should be fun."
Chris Bosh, showing signs of returning to full strength
after missing nine playoff games with an abdominal strain, said
the Heat were looking to press their advantage.
"There is pressure on both teams to win this game. We have a
home court advantage now. We want to keep it that way," said
Bosh, who had 16 points and 15 rebounds in Miami's Game Two win
as he returned to the starting lineup.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was trying to see things from the
Thunders' perspective.
"They've had two days probably to get beat up, and people to
come up with whatever story line and motivation for them," said
Spoelstra. "We have to handle our mentality and make sure it's
aggressive and attacking tomorrow."
Oklahoma City suffered from poor starts in each of the first
two games, overcoming a 13-point deficit in the first half to
win Game One before losing 100-96 in Game Two after falling
behind 18-2 in the first quarter.
"We got off to a bad start. That's obvious to everybody,"
said Thunder coach Scott Brooks. "There's a lot of things that
we could have done better, and hopefully, Game Three we do
better."
Spoelstra gave the Heat the day off on Friday to rest and
get away from the playoff grind, but shifted gears on Saturday.
"Today starts the bunker mentality," he said. "We have to
get our mindset right, very similar to what we had with the road
warrior mentality in Game Two.
"Our mentality on the road, where we only had each other, we
have to make sure that we create that here because nothing is
guaranteed."
Bosh said he believed the home crowd would make a
difference.
"The crowd is going to be loud, they're going to work in our
favor and we're going to play the best game of all season
tomorrow," he said.
"Just to be back in this atmosphere is great and we have a
chance to really do something special with three in a row."
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)