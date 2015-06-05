June 4 NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the biggest scandal to ever hit soccer's governing body will lead all sports federations to revisit how they do business.

The corruption allegations swirling around FIFA over the last week could ultimately prompt changes at other governing bodies, but Silver was confident the International Basketball Federation, or FIBA, was transparent.

"I'm sure that because of the investigation that's now going on with FIFA that the other federations, not just FIBA, will all take a fresh look at how they do business, to ensure that everything is done in the best possible way with the highest standards," Silver told reporters before the opening game of the NBA Finals.

"But we're very confident in the way that FIBA is operating."

FIFA, was the target of a twin-pronged assault by the United States Department of Justice and the Swiss Attorney General's office last week which saw the arrest of senior officials on a multitude of corruption charges.

Sepp Blatter, the president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association, has not been charged and he was elected to a fifth four-year term last week but then unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday.

Silver, who took over at the helm of the National Basketball Association in February 2014 after David Stern retired following a 30-year stint, called FIBA a "very transparent organization" that has open board meetings and has their financials audited.

"There's been absolutely no suggestion that FIBA, our federation, as opposed to FIFA, has been tainted in any way by corruption," said Silver.

"There's never been a discussion in our sport of any of the sort of taint that we're seeing right now in FIFA. I mean, we're going to take a close look at it." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)