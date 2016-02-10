Feb 9 A bad week for the Memphis Grizzlies got worse on Tuesday with the news that All-Star center Marc Gasol will be out "indefinitely" with a broken right foot.

It will be a blow to the Spanish national team as well six months before the Olympic Games.

The Grizzlies released a statement that Gasol's "MRI revealed a fracture in his right foot". The team did not say exactly how and when the injury occurred.

Gasol has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds in 52 games for Memphis this season.

The Spanish team is expected to be one of the strongest challengers to vie for the gold medal with the United States at the Rio Olympics.

"God willing, next year I will be well, without injuries, and I'll be able to help the national team," Gasol said last July after missing the EuroBasket 2015, which Spain won without him.

More immediately, the Grizzlies will have to carry out without one of their lynchpins.

They have lost their past two games in overtime and are fifth in the powerful Western Conference with a 30-22 record.

Gasol, 31, is part of a famous basketball family. His brother Pau plays for the Chicago Bulls and is also an important part of the Spanish team. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)