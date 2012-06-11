June 11 Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley
has reached an agreement to sell the franchise to a Californian
businessman, the team said on Monday.
The sale to Robert Pera, chief executive of wireless
equipment maker Ubiquiti Networks Inc, is subject to
approval by the NBA's board of governors and other conditions.
"I have enjoyed my ownership of the Grizzlies and the
support for professional basketball in Memphis," Heisley said in
a statement.
"I am confident the franchise will continue its development
toward being a perennial championship contender and an important
member of the Memphis community."
Heisley purchased the Grizzlies in 2000 when it was located
in Vancouver. Since relocating to Memphis in 2001 the team has
participated in the playoffs in five seasons.
The team is coming off its two most successful NBA campaigns
including the 2011-12 season when Memphis finished fourth in
the Western Conference before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers
in the opening round of the playoffs.
"I am excited about the opportunity to build on the work
that has made the Memphis Grizzlies a highly competitive NBA
team," Pera said.
"I look forward to getting to know the Memphis community and
to continuing the team's success in Memphis."
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Tony Jimenez)