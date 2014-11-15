Nov 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Basketball Association games:

- - -

Cavaliers 122, Celtics 121

LeBron James came up big late in the game and Cleveland beat Boston on the road.

James, who came in averaging 30.1 points per game against Boston, his highest average against any team, scored eight of his season-high 41 points in the final 2:02 and the Cavaliers overcame a 19-point deficit in the final quarter.

Cleveland was down by five when James scored seven points in 51 seconds to give his team the lead. His old-fashioned three-point play with 1:11 left turned out to be the final basket of the night.

- - -

Pelicans 139, Timberwolves 91

Point guard Jrue Holiday triggered a franchise-record scoring assault with 24 points and nine assists to power New Orleans to a landslide victory over Minnesota.

In winning for the fourth time in five games, the Pelicans (5-3) set a single-game scoring record, breaking their previous record of 135. They made 15 of 20 shots from three-point range and led by as many as 53 points, 135-82, with 4:40 left. The 48-point margin of victory was the most lopsided in franchise history.

The Pelicans shot 67 percent from the field.

- - -

Jazz 102, Knicks 100

Trey Burke drained a 20-footer from the left baseline as time expired and visiting Utah handed New York their seventh consecutive loss.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony scored 17 of his season-high 46 points in the fourth quarter, but he could not single-handedly halt New York's skid.

- - -

Nuggets 108, Pacers 87

Arron Afflalo broke out of a slump with 17 points to lead a balanced attack as visiting Denver halted a six-game slide in convincing fashion with a big win over Indiana.

Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris scored 13 points apiece for the Nuggets, who won for the first time in four road games this season.

- - -

Hawks 114, Heat 103

Paul Millsap and Al Horford each scored 19 points to lead eight players in double figures as host Atlanta beat Miami for their fourth straight win.

The Hawks shot 56 percent from the floor. Mario Chalmers racked up 23 points and 11 assists off the bench to lead Miami, which was without star guard Dwyane Wade because of a strained left hamstring.

- - -

Magic 101, Bucks 85

Forward Tobias Harris had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Orlando to victory over Milwaukee.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic had 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when the Magic held off a brief charge by the Bucks, who edged within eight points.

- - -

Spurs 93, Lakers 80

San Antonio beat Los Angeles as Kobe Bryant made just one-of-14 shots from the floor for the Lakers in one of the worst shooting performances of his storied career.

- - -

Pistons 96, Thunder 89 (OT)

Guard Brandon Jennings scored 29 points to lead Detroit to an overtime road victory over Oklahoma City, after guard Reggie Jackson missed a jump shot at the end of regulation that would have won it for the Thunder.

- - -

Rockets 88, 76ers 87

Guard James Harden scored a game-high 35 points, including the winning layup with nine seconds left, as Houston staved off a massive upset with a home victory over winless Philadelphia.

- - -

Hornets 103, Suns 95

Guard Kemba Walker scored 19 points as Charlotte recovered from a 14-quarter deficit after one quarter to notch their first road win of the season, a victory over Phoenix.

- - - (Editing by Andrew Both)