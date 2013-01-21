Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
SEATTLE Jan 21 A Seattle-based investment group led by hedge fund manager Chris Hansen and Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer has signed a binding agreement to buy a controlling interest in the Sacramento Kings basketball team, according to a statement on the group's website Monday.
Terms of the deal, which has been expected for several weeks, were not disclosed, and the final agreement is subject to approval by the National Basketball Association.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.