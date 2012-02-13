(Fixes broken link in second paragraph)
* Lin seen by some as marketing gold
* Long way to go to match "big brother" Yao
* NBA exploits grace Taiwanese front pages
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 As the first ripples of
"Linsanity" hit Asia, ethnic Chinese-American Jeremy Lin's
fairytale rise has marketing men rubbing their hands with glee
as they contemplate a potential candidate to fill the very large
shoes left by last year's retirement of Yao Ming.
A clean-cut Harvard graduate rejected by a string of NBA
teams, New York Knicks guard Lin has emerged suddenly over the
last couple of weeks to inspire a franchise which has
underperformed for years in one of the world's biggest sports
markets.
That storyline alone would make the 23-year-old Californian
an attractive proposition to advertisers, but add in the fact he
was born to Taiwanese parents and you would, it seems, have
marketing gold on your hands.
"There's no question brands will be interested in Jeremy
Lin," Jeremy Walker, head of sports marketing and branded
entertainment for GolinHarris, told Reuters by telephone from
Hong Kong on Monday.
"You only have to look at what Yao Ming has done not just
for the NBA but for brands that he represents both in the States
and in China.
"Every top Chinese star that comes out from the Olympic
Games or wherever it might be, there's always going to be an
awful lot of interest for brands because all the major brands in
the world are still looking to China for growth.
"A lot of brands want that positive 'halo effect'
association they are going to get from being involved with a
superstar."
China has long been the National Basketball Association
(NBA)'s biggest market outside North America and the league is
the country's most popular sporting import despite the
retirement of former Houston Rockets centre Yao.
"BIG BROTHER"
Lin's exploits have been witnessed by tens of millions of
Chinese fans on state run sportschannel CCTV 5 and, as of
Monday, Lin had more than 800,000 fans on his microblogging
account.
Yao became one of China's most popular public figures on the
back of his exploits as a trailblazer in the NBA, topping the
Forbes China celebrity list for six years from its inception in
2004 for both his influence and earnings.
Much of his income - in excess of $50 million for both 2008
and 2009 according to Forbes - came from lucrative deals to
promote the likes of Pepsi, Visa, Apple, McDonalds and Reebok as
he cashed in on a profile boosted by eight selections to the
NBA's All Star game.
Lin, who has described Yao as a "big brother" figure and
played in the Shanghai giant's charity game in Taiwan in 2010,
has a long way to go to match that kind of NBA success and those
kind of earnings.
To do so, he will have to compete with NBA luminaries like
Lebron James and Kobe Bryant both on and off the court as top
American professionals are now fixtures in Chinese advertising
campaigns and frequently visit the country for promotional
tours.
Stephon Marbury, himself a former point guard for the
Knicks, took his one-man promotional campaign for his "Starbury"
athletic shoes straight to the marketplace and has played for
two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league.
Yao is a Shanghai native and was a stalwart of the national
basketball team and Lin's parentage might not be enough of a
draw for some in the increasingly sophisticated China market.
While they enjoy warm business ties, China claims Taiwan, a
U.S. ally, as a renegade province that must be re-unified
eventually with the mainland.
"If Yao Ming is China's largest export to the United States
then Jeremy Lin is now America's self-produced, self-sold,
fully-customized product for the Chinese market," a Chinese
netizen posted on Weibo under the name Anakin Skywalker this
week.
EAST ASIAN CREDENTIALS
Walker, though, pointed to American golfers Tiger Woods,
whose mother is Thai, and Michelle Wie, whose parents are South
Korean, as examples of athletes whose Asian roots have garnered
them a strong following in the most populous continent.
"Ethnicity can be very, very important," he added. "People
like to see one of their own doing very well, no matter where
you are from, no matter where you are born."
In Hong Kong, however, some were less than convinced of
Lin's star quality. "I think it's because he's Asian (that he's
getting so much attention)," said one young basketball player,
practising at Hong Kong's Wanchai Sports Center.
"He's not that special compared to the black players in the
US."
Hong Kong resident Paul, a keen basketball player in his
spare time, said: "I actually don't think it's that impressive.
You can't compare to Yao Ming.
"It's only been five games so we don't know if his fame will
continue, so you have to wait and see him play more. There's
potential, but there's nothing special about him."
While some in China are reluctant to accept Lin's East Asian
credentials, Taiwan's sensation-loving media has shown no such
reticence and his exploits have shared the front pages of most
newspapers.
The coverage, however, has been as much about the reaction
to him in the U.S. media rather than about the player himself,
as the island basks in the reflected glory of his sudden fame.
"It is awesome that Lin has been added to a list of ace
Taiwanese athletes who have contributed to making our days and
our weekends in particular," the United Evening News opined in
its Sunday edition.
