Feb 18 Sports network ESPN apologized on
Saturday for publishing an online story that contained an
anti-Asian slur about New York Knicks star point guard Jeremy
Lin.
The headline - "Chink in the Armor" - accompanied an
analysis that blamed Lin, a Chinese-American, for the Knicks'
surprising 89-85 loss to the New Orleans Hornets at a sold-out
Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
The loss ended the Knicks' seven-game winning streak.
In a statement, ESPN called the headline, which was up on
the mobile website for about 35 minutes early Saturday morning,
"offensive." Chink is a derogatory term used mainly to refer to
a person of Chinese ethnicity.
ESPN said it was "conducting a complete review of our
cross-platform editorial procedures and are determining
appropriate disciplinary action to ensure this does not happen
again. We regret and apologize for this mistake."
Lin, who contributed to the Knicks' loss to the Hornets by
committing nine turnovers, did not address ESPN's gaffe on his
Twitter site, @JLin7.
But the 23-year-old Harvard graduate, whose on-court heroics
have made him a sports sensation and media darling, talked about
his performance in Friday's game, his first defeat as a Knicks
starter.
"9 TOs wont get it done ... gotta learn from my mistakes and
move on to the next one. See you guys sunday!"
The Knicks will play the NBA champion Dallas Mavericks on
Sunday.
Lin, who was rejected by a string of NBA teams, became the
unlikely driving force behind the Knicks' seven consecutive
wins.
His surprising performance inspired an outpouring of fan
adoration that has been dubbed "Linsanity."
