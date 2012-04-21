April 20 Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard had successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Friday and should make a full recovery, one of his surgeons told an Orlando newspaper.

"The surgery was uneventful and Dwight is resting comfortably," spine surgeon Robert Watkins said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel.

Fragments from a herniated disk in Howard's back were removed during the procedure, which will sideline the six-times All Star for the remainder of the National Basketball Association season. He will also miss the London Olympics.

Watkins said Howard would begin a post-op walking program on Saturday.

"The timing of his return to basketball will depend on his response to the rehabilitation program. We anticipate a full recovery," Watkins said. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; editing by Peter Rutherford)