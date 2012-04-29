* James on fire as Heat scorch Knicks
* Rose's season over due to torn ACL
* Durant's last-second shot sinks Mavs
(Adds late games)
April 28 Chicago and Miami opened the National
Basketball Association post-season with comfortable wins on
Saturday but the Bulls paid a steep price for their victory when
Derrick Rose was ruled out for the rest of the season with a
knee injury.
There were smiles all around in Miami as the Heat, led by 32
points from LeBron James, scorched the New York Knicks 100-67 in
the opening game of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference
series.
But few were smiling in Chicago after watching Rose crumple
to the floor in pain late in the Bulls' 103-91 win over the
Philadelphia 76ers.
Meanwhile, the favored Oklahoma City Thunder needed Kevin
Durant's last-second shot to defeat the reigning champion Dallas
Mavericks 99-98 in the West, and the Orlando Magic opened their
Eastern series with an 81-77 triumph over the Indiana Pacers.
Two hours after the game ended, the Bulls said the All-Star
guard's season was over because of a torn anterior cruciate
ligament.
Rose missed 27 games this season because of various injuries
and there had been concerns about his fitness coming into the
playoffs.
He eased some of that concern as he scored a game-high 23
points while adding nine rebounds and nine assists but the
health of the league's most valuable player was again at the
forefront of conversation when he landed awkwardly on his left
leg and crashed to the ground late in the game.
Medical staff rushed onto the court and examined Rose for
several minutes before he was helped to the locker room.
Afterwards, Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was questioned on why
Rose was even in the game with two minutes to play and Chicago
holding a double-digit lead.
WORKING BACKWARDS
"I do not work backward like you guys," Thibodeau told
reporters. "The score was going the other way. He's got to play.
"Derrick has to work on finishing, on closing. Our team did
not handle that part great. That's what I was thinking."
With the injury, Rose became the fifth player from USA
Basketball's preliminary 20 man roster who will miss the London
Olympics.
Rose, Orlando's Dwight Howard (back), Portland's LaMarcus
Aldridge (hip) and the Los Angeles Clippers' Chauncey Billups
(Achilles) are out due to injury, while Dallas' Lamar Odom has
been dropped from consideration after being deactivated by the
Mavericks.
USA Basketball officials have said they will not seek
replacements.
Rose's injury took away from a bright start to the
post-season for the top-seeded Bulls, who also received a
19-point contribution from Richard Hamilton while Luol Deng
chipped in with 17 and Joakim Noah added 12 points and 13
rebounds.
Elton Brand led the eighth-seeded 76ers with 19 points.
Game Two of the best-of-seven series is set for Tuesday,
also in Chicago.
There was little drama in South Beach as the Heat began
their title chase in impressive style.
After a close opening quarter, the Heat took charge in the
second by outscoring the Knicks 30-13, James going on a 9-0 run
to send Miami into the intermission with a commanding 54-31
advantage.
Dwyane Wade contributed 19 points to the win while the other
member of Miami's 'Big Three', Chris Bosh, had nine points and
six rebounds.
J.R. Smith had 17 points off the bench for the Knicks while
Carmelo Anthony had 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Knicks rookie Iman Shumpert tore his left anterior cruciate
ligament and lateral meniscus in the third quarter and is
expected to be sidelined for six to eight months after surgery.
At Oklahoma City, a struggling Durant delivered when it
counted, scoring on a jumper that bounced off the rim and the
backboard before settling into the net.
Russell Westbrook led the Thunder, who trailed much of the
game, with 28 points and Durant had 25.
Dirk Nowitzki had put Dallas ahead 98-97 with two free
throws with nine seconds to play. He scored 11 of his 25 points
in the final 4:22.
The team meet again in Oklahoma on Monday.
At Indianapolis, Jason Richardson and Jameer Nelson each
scored 17 points to guide the sixth seeded Magic past the
Pacers.
Glen Davis played a big role as well, scoring 16 points and
grabbing 13 rebounds as Orlando's replacement center for Dwight
Howard, who is lost for the season following back surgery.
Game Two is in Indianapolis on Monday.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Mark
Lamport-Stokes)