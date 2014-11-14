Nov 13 National Basketball Association
Commissioner Adam Silver called on the U.S. Congress to pass
legislation that would let states legalize and regulate sports
betting across the United States, in an op-ed published by the
New York Times on Thursday.
The editorial - written by the man who runs one of the
world's most popular and valuable sports leagues - comes just
weeks after a federal judge temporarily blocked a recently
signed New Jersey law that would allow wagering on sports events
at state-licensed casinos and racetracks.
Silver said there was a widespread desire among sports fans
to bet on games, fueling an underground gambling economy that by
some estimates draws $400 billion in the country annually.
"I believe that sports betting should be brought out of the
underground and into the sunlight where it can be appropriately
monitored and regulated," he wrote.
Previous attempts to widen the spread of sports betting have
been strongly resisted by U.S. sports bodies, who feared it
could lead to cheating and distortion of athletic competition.
"Let me be clear: Any new approach must ensure the integrity
of the game," Silver said in his article.
Silver pointed to examples of gambling on sporting events
outside the United States, highlighting Britain where bets can
be placed on smartphones, at stadiums, and through the
television, he said.
Though Silver urged that any law should include regulations
including age-verification tools, measures to identify and ban
people with gambling addictions, among other restrictions.
The NBA and other sports leagues filed a lawsuit against the
New Jersey gambling bill days before the hold was announced,
arguing that it would cause irreparable harm and violated a
federal law that bans sports betting in all but four U.S.
states.
"Without a comprehensive federal solution, state measures
such as New Jersey's recent initiative will be both unlawful and
bad public policy," he wrote.
New Jersey officials hoped that legalized sports wagering
would generate more revenue for Atlantic City's gambling
industry, which has lost customers to a spate of new casinos
opening in nearby states.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Toby
Chopra)