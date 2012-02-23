By Royston Chan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Feb 23 Chinese basketball icon
Yao Ming has been taken aback by Jeremy Lin's rise at the New
York Knicks and thinks his style and size could make China's
state sports system rethink how it selects and grooms its
athletes.
Yao, who opened up the world's most populous country to the
NBA, retired from the game last year. In 2002, the seven foot,
six inch (2.30m) former Houston Rockets center was the first
international player to be top pick in the NBA draft and was an
eight-times All Star.
Taiwanese-American Lin has taken the NBA by storm with a
series of dynamic displays at point guard for the Knicks. His
fast-paced, high-scoring, playmaking performances could hardly
be more different from the towering Yao's plodding, robust
style.
Shanghai-native Yao said Lin, who stands 1.91m, could change
the way China selects and trains its basketball players.
"This is something else that Jeremy Lin has brought to us.
It has given us something to reflect on, whether there are
imperfections over the development and selection process for our
basketball players over the past 10 or 20 years," he told
Reuters in an interview.
The soft-spoken 23-year-old from Harvard went undrafted and
was cut by Golden State and Houston before finding a place at
the end of the Knicks bench in December.
Given his chance, Lin seized the NBA spotlight with both
hands, and has inspired the Knicks with a string of stunning
performances.
Yao said he had known Lin was a good player but was stunned
that he was able to reproduce the sensational form night after
night.
"I am very surprised but also very happy. When he played
well in his first game I thought this was a great start and
perhaps he would soon have more stable game time.
"But I never thought he would perform up to such levels as
he had today."
ROLE MODEL
Lin has said he communicates often with Yao, who he regards
as a role model. Yao said he did not have much advice to give
because of their different backgrounds but had always encouraged
and cheered him on.
"First, New York and Houston are different. Also, the
cultures of the two basketball teams are different, the cities
are different, the team mates he faces are different, so I don't
wish to tell him too much.
"If I do so, perhaps I will give him too much pressure."
Since retiring last year due to a succession of foot and
ankle injuries, Yao has embarked on a new journey in life.
In addition to taking on the role of a Chinese basketball
team owner, Yao has become involved in animal conservation
projects, launched his own wine label and has returned to his
studies at university.
Despite the numerous projects, Yao feels like life has
become more of a marathon than a sprint.
"Perhaps in the past it felt like I was doing the 100m
sprint, but now I feel I am more of a long distance runner," he
said.
"For the 100m, you need to just spend a short time doing the
sprint, and for the rest of time you can choose to walk, jog or
even lay on the ground and not move.
"For now, my working hours are getting stretched everyday,
but in terms of individual units, you don't have to be moving as
fast as sprinting."
Yao was China's flag-bearer at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing
and said he had promised to do some commentary work for the
basketball competition at the London Games.
China reached the quarter-finals in 2008 and while they had
to undergo a tricky transition period, the national basketball
team is adjusting to life without the retired Yao.
China regained the Asian Championship title in Wuhan last
September and qualified for London, and Yao said the team should
grasp their opportunity to shine at the 2012 Games.
"Being in the Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
No many people can have the chance to participate in the
Olympics three or four times," he added.
"So once you are in the Olympics, you have to try your best
and try to fulfil the team's biggest potential to get the best
results."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more NBA stories