DUBAI, June 3 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates
by assets, plans to meet fixed income investors from Monday
ahead of a potential dollar-denominated capital-boosting bond
issue, a document from arrangers showed.
The bond issue, rated six notches lower than the lender's
rating at Baa3/BBB- by Moody's and Standard and Poor's
respectively, will boost the bank's Tier 1 (core) capital, the
document showed.
Owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, NBAD
mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,
Societe Generale and itself to arrange the investor
meetings, it said.
NBAD will meet investors in Asia and Europe, it said, adding
that it would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to
market conditions.
The bond will be of benchmark size, the document added,
traditionally understood to mean the deal will be worth upwards
of $500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)