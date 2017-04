DUBAI Jan 21 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, said in a statement on Thursday that it would hold a board meeting next Wednesday to discuss launching a medium-term note programme.

NBAD did not give details. In November, it issued a $200 million floating rate note of two years duration.

(Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)